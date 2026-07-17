Arunachal cabinet clears Rs 7,834 crore reform package, rolls out major infra, education and power initiatives

In one of its biggest reform decisions in recent years, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved a comprehensive Rs 7,834 crore investment package aimed at strengthening infrastructure, education, power, employment and ease of doing business across the state.

The Cabinet approved four flagship Chief Minister's Comprehensive Schemes for the 2026-29 period. These include Rs 2,334 crore for the second phase of the CM Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRDP), which will improve connectivity in district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters and the Capital Complex. The government also directed that the remaining projects under Phase-I be completed by March 2027.

To improve rural connectivity, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore under the CM Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme (CMCSRRDP) for construction of all-weather roads and bridges to villages not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Another Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for the CM Comprehensive State Power Development Programme (CMCSPDP) to modernise the state's power infrastructure and reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to 18 per cent by March 2029.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 1,500 crore for Phase-II of Mission Shikshit Arunachal (2026-29), building on the Rs 3,112.5 crore investment made between 2023 and 2026. The mission aims to bridge infrastructure gaps, strengthen teacher training and improve learning outcomes through enhanced monitoring systems.

Among other major decisions, the Cabinet launched the AI-powered E-HRMS 2.0 platform for government employees, introduced the Chief Minister's Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme and approved an Indian Army-led mentorship programme to prepare Arunachal students for admission to Sainik Schools and military institutions.

To boost entrepreneurship, the government approved the ARUN MSME Mission, which aims to support 500 MSMEs annually through financial revival, market linkages and export assistance. It also unveiled the Arunachal Human Capital and Economic Transformation Vision 2036, targeting skill development for one lakh youths, creation of 10,000 entrepreneurs, 10,000 apprenticeships, 10,000 overseas placements and modernisation of all 10 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The Cabinet further approved a 20 per cent reservation for retired Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh in recruitment to constabulary and equivalent posts in the police, fire services, forest department and other uniformed services.

To promote sustainable livelihoods, the Cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Apiculture and Honey Policy, 2026, aimed at transforming the state into a major honey-producing hub while enhancing the incomes of farmers and women self-help groups.

In a push for business reforms, the Cabinet exempted several businesses with valid statutory licences from obtaining separate trade licences and approved 56 categories for trade licence exemption to reduce regulatory burden.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to APSSB recruitment rules to expand waitlists and extend their validity to one year, sanctioned six new fire stations, cleared a common examination scheme for technical Group A and B posts, and approved the proposed Arunachal Pradesh Advocates Protection Bill, 2026.