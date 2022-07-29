The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to include regional topics pertaining to Arunachal Pradesh in specific and North East India in general in the syllabus of competitive exams conducted in the state.

The decision to constitute the committee was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

The committee also decided to examine and to study the Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) requirement for appearing in exams conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The Committee will examine various aspects of the matter including the practice of PRC being made mandatory by other States including Mizoram, Manipur Nagaland etc. The Committee will also consider previous report(s) submitted to the Government in the matter and give its recommendations in a time-bound manner.

The cabinet further decided to amend the provisions regarding marks in various subjects and the number of persons to be called for interview and the same will be aligned as per prevailing rules governing the selection by UPSC.

The administrative reforms department shall take steps to amend the existing office memorandum dated June 10, June 2022 and also study the practice in UPSC etc. regarding providing information in respect of (i) marks obtained for each question and (ii) marks obtained by the third party.

The state cabinet during its sitting on Thursday also approved “Restructuring of Health Facilities in the state vis-à-vis Indian Public Health Standards Guidelines and Human Resource distribution as per IPHS norms to these categories of health facilities.”

The cabinet also approved developing a state Human Resource (HR) Index and transfer policy linked to Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms to move towards the rational deployment of human resources in the state.

The HR Index is a statistical tool used to measure a state or country’s overall achievement in its social and economic dimensions while IPHS are a set of uniform standards envisaged to improve the quality of health care delivery.

Earlier, the cabinet was briefed on the decisions and deliberations of the first ever national conference of chief secretaries which was presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh.

Khandu instructed all the ministers to hold meetings every week with their respective commissioners and secretaries to carry forward the agenda of the conference.