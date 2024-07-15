Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu presided over a Cabinet meeting where several landmark decisions were made, including the enactment of an examination act, along with a draft bill which incorporates stringent penalties and the encadrement of 13 categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

The most notable decisions taken by the Cabinet is approving enactment of “The Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2024” in order to prevent and curb the offences related to leakage of question papers and other malpractices during the recruitment examinations conducted by various recruitment agencies.

The draft bill which incorporates stringent penalties and imprisonment with imposition of a fine up to Rs 1 crore shall be tabled in the ensuing second session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly which will commence from July 19 for discussions. After becoming an act, the bill will ensure free and fair selection process of all posts under the Arunachal Pradesh government and detect malpractices.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the proposal for the encadrement of 13 various categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) into common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service and Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service Common Cadre. This move was necessitated to bring proper and systematic human resource management in the APSSB for a free and fair recruitment process.

It is noteworthy that the state government had already encadred and merged all categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission into common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat Service and postings were done accordingly. This decision will enable officers from APCS and APSS to be transferred in APSSB on tenure basis for a period of 3 years.

The chief minister and cabinet ministers were briefed by the Director General of Police (DGP), IG L&O, Secretary Home and the Superintendent of Police (SP) Capital on the salient features and implementation strategy of the 3 new criminal laws.

The officers highlighted key reforms aimed at enhancing public safety and streamlining legal procedures. They discussed the phased implementation plan, training programs for law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and monitoring mechanisms.

Chief Minister Khandu and cabinet ministers provided valuable inputs, underscoring the importance of a coordinated approach for the successful adoption of these reforms.