The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved several key decisions aimed at improving social welfare and economic development.

Major highlights include expanding the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS), enhancing pensions under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS), and approving a 50 per cent SGST reimbursement for the Kalai II Hydro Electric Project.

The Cabinet has expanded the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme to cover all registered orphaned children in the state. Previously, only children orphaned due to COVID-19 were eligible.

Under the new provisions, children registered under the Baal Swaraj Portal, residing in Child Care Institutions, and declared as ‘Child in Need of Care and Protection’ under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, will now receive benefits.

Each child will receive Rs 1,500 per month until the age of 18, in addition to any support received under the Mission Vatsalya scheme. Additionally, students entering Class 11, college, or vocational courses will be provided with a laptop or tablet to aid their education.

In a move to strengthen social security, the Cabinet approved an increase of Rs 300 per month for all three pension categories- old age, disability, and widow pension- under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme.

A significant change was made to the widow pension scheme by lowering the eligibility age from 40 years to 18 years, making it universally accessible. The decision is expected to benefit over 50,000 individuals and will cost the state exchequer approximately Rs 18.50 crore annually. The move aims to empower the elderly, differently-abled individuals, and widows through enhanced financial support.

To improve the financial viability of the 1,200 MW Kalai II Hydro Electric Project in Anjaw district, the Cabinet approved a 50% SGST reimbursement. The project, located on the Lohit River, is being implemented by THDC India Ltd in a joint venture with the state government. With an estimated investment of Rs 14,000 crore, the project is expected to generate Rs 318 crore in free power annually and Rs 2.2 crore for the Local Area Development Fund.

As part of a broader initiative to revive 13 stalled hydro projects, Kalai II is set to create around 1,700 direct employment opportunities, with priority given to local workers. The project will also drive economic activity by developing infrastructure, creating self-employment opportunities, and upskilling the local workforce.

The Cabinet approved assigning the role of Deputy Director, Rural Development (RD), for implementing rural development and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in districts. This decision follows the discontinuation of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDA) by the central government in 2022, making the role of Project Directors redundant. The move ensures effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of CSS projects while providing career progression for RD cadre officers.

Further, the Cabinet reviewed the progress of the Assam-Arunachal boundary matter, emphasising the importance of resolving outstanding issues between the two states.