Arunachal cabinet extends age relaxation for 2022 APPSC aspirants by one year

In a major relief for civil service aspirants in Arunachal Pradesh, the state Cabinet has approved a one-year extension of the one-time upper age relaxation for candidates affected by delays in the 2022 Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment process.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the decision on June 16, stating that no deserving candidate should be deprived of an opportunity due to circumstances beyond their control.

The Cabinet decision will benefit eligible candidates who had applied for APPSC recruitment examinations advertised in 2022 but subsequently became ineligible because of delays in the conduct of the examinations.

Sharing the development, Khandu said the government had taken a decisive step to protect the interests of aspirants impacted by the prolonged recruitment process. He emphasised that the extension aims to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for candidates whose age eligibility was affected due to administrative delays.

The APPSC recruitment process witnessed significant disruptions in recent years, leading to concerns among aspirants about losing eligibility despite having applied within the prescribed age limit when the vacancies were originally advertised.

With the latest Cabinet approval, eligible candidates will now receive an additional one-year upper age relaxation, allowing them to participate in the recruitment examinations and compete for government service opportunities.

The decision has been welcomed by APPSC aspirants across the state, many of whom had been seeking age-relaxation measures in view of the delays in the examination process. Officials said the move reflects the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of candidates and ensuring a fair recruitment system.