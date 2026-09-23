Arunachal Cabinet forms high-level panel to oversee Upper Siang project survey amid local opposition

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on September 24 approved the formation of an empowered high-level committee to guide and coordinate the pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey and related activities for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with the government saying the panel would help ensure that the survey is conducted in a transparent, peaceful and people-centric manner.

The committee will be headed by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing. Chief Minister's Advisor and Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, and Geku-Mariyang MLA Oni Panyang, will be its members.

The Cabinet noted that the SUMP was declared a National Project by the Centre in 2008 and said the proposed project could strengthen water and energy security, moderate floods in the Siang-Brahmaputra basin, generate employment and contribute to the long-term socio-economic development of the region.

Government stresses dialogue with local communities

The Cabinet also took note of concerns raised by sections of residents in Siang and Upper Siang over what it described as misinformation and disinformation surrounding the project.

It stressed, however, that the PFR survey would need meaningful and continuous engagement with residents of the two districts.

The government said the voices, welfare and aspirations of project-affected families (PAFs) and local communities would remain central to the process, while development would be pursued with respect for local traditions and community interests.

The Cabinet expressed hope that continued dialogue would allow the survey process to proceed peacefully.

Project faces resistance in Siang region

The Cabinet decision comes amid protests and opposition from sections of villagers and community organisations in the Siang region over the proposed project and the PFR activities.

Villagers in Komkar and surrounding areas recently protested against proposed PFR activities at Uggeng, one of the identified dam sites, with residents raising concerns over drilling, land and livelihood issues and the manner in which agreements related to the survey were reached.

Community groups have also called for the PFR activities to be halted, citing concerns over possible displacement, environmental impacts and the protection of indigenous rights. The Adi Bané Kébang United (ABKU), for instance, recently demanded that the proposed project be scrapped and the PFR work stopped.

The proposed SUMP is a major hydropower and water-management project in the Siang region. While the government has highlighted its potential for power generation, flood moderation and regional development, sections of local communities have raised concerns over the impact of a large project on ancestral land, forests, the Siang river ecosystem, traditional rights and livelihoods.

The Cabinet's decision to create the empowered committee comes as the state government seeks to push forward with the PFR process while attempting to address concerns and resistance among affected communities.