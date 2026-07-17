Arunachal Cabinet launches CM CARES, Mission SURAKSHA to strengthen healthcare and tackle substance abuse

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday, July 17, approved a series of flagship initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, expanding social protection and intensifying the state's response to substance abuse, while also launching a month-long health campaign focused on tuberculosis elimination.

The decisions were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Cabinet launched CM CARES (Chief Minister's Comprehensive Action for Resilient, Equitable & Healthy State) as an umbrella programme to integrate healthcare, social protection and citizen welfare schemes across the state.

The initiative seeks to improve access to quality healthcare, financial protection and social support by converging existing government programmes under a single framework.

Under CM CARES, the government will strengthen flagship schemes, including the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), Chief Minister Organ Transplant Services (CMOTS), Chief Minister Health Emergency Life Protection Services (CM HELPS), Chief Minister Free Chemotherapy Services and Chief Minister Social Security Schemes (CMSSS).

The Cabinet also approved an increase of Rs 2.5 lakh each in financial assistance for kidney, liver and bone marrow transplants under CMAAY, over and above the existing coverage.

The expanded package will also include specialised procedures such as cochlear implantation and corneal transplantation, while new patient support facilities, including guest houses and referral support services, will be established.

The initiative will additionally focus on early screening and intervention for childhood developmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, alongside strengthening social protection for vulnerable sections of society.

Through its Holistic Ecosystem for Active Living and Wellness (HEAL) framework, CM CARES aims to shift the healthcare system from a treatment-centric approach to one focused on prevention, wellness and long-term public health.

The Cabinet also approved Mission SURAKSHA (State Unified Response Against Drugs, Substance Harm & Addiction), a comprehensive mission-mode programme to address substance abuse and its impact on public health, youth, families and communities.

The initiative integrates prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, recovery and law enforcement under a unified governance mechanism.

Mission SURAKSHA builds on existing programmes, including opioid substitution therapy, anti-retroviral therapy, de-addiction and rehabilitation centres and community-led recovery initiatives.

The mission will function through three key pillars—Demand Reduction, Harm Reduction and Supply Reduction.

To strengthen implementation, the Cabinet approved the formation of district-level task forces, SATARK mechanisms, Sankalp community reporting systems and rapid response flying squads.

The programme also includes awareness campaigns, youth engagement initiatives, recovery and after-care support systems, community-based vigilance platforms and stronger district-level enforcement to combat drug abuse.

The government said the mission would adopt a whole-of-government and whole-of-community approach involving NGOs, civil society organisations, community-based organisations, panchayats and urban local bodies.

The Cabinet also approved the launch of Ayushman Aarogya Shivir, a 30-day state-wide integrated health campaign aimed at improving access to healthcare services, particularly in remote and geographically challenging areas.

The initiative forms part of Arunachal Pradesh's efforts to achieve a TB-free state, in line with the Centre's TB Mukt Bharat mission.

The health camps will bring multiple services under one platform, including tuberculosis screening and treatment, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, screening for non-communicable diseases, mental health services, eye and oral healthcare, elderly care, nutrition services, AYUSH treatment and Ayushman Bharat enrolment.

The Cabinet also appealed to Members of the Legislative Assembly, panchayat representatives and municipal bodies to adopt tuberculosis patients under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative to strengthen community support and accelerate the state's tuberculosis elimination efforts.

The government said the three initiatives together are aimed at creating a more accessible, integrated and resilient healthcare system while addressing emerging public health challenges across Arunachal Pradesh.