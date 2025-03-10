The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet held a crucial meeting to review the Budget Estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26 and to approve key financial bills that will be presented in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly.

The meeting focused on ensuring that the state's financial strategies are in line with its long-term vision for sustainable growth and development.

"We engaged in detailed discussions to ensure our financial roadmap aligns with our vision for sustainable growth and development," said Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu following the meeting.

The Cabinet's decisions are expected to have a significant impact on the state’s fiscal planning and its ability to manage resources effectively in the coming years.

The third day of the 4th session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was marked by a lively and productive Zero Hour discussion. Members raised important issues related to public welfare, with a focus on addressing concerns of local communities and ongoing developmental projects.

The session also featured an engaging Q&A segment, where ministers provided valuable updates on various initiatives and responded to queries from the members.

Speaker Tesam Pongte presided over the proceedings, ensuring smooth and productive discussions throughout the session. His leadership helped foster an atmosphere of collaboration, aimed at improving governance and better serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The discussions highlighted the state government's commitment to addressing pressing concerns while simultaneously driving forward its development agenda.