Chief Minister Pema Khandu led a crucial cabinet meeting in Arunachal Pradesh on July 15, focusing on key decisions to boost citizen welfare and sustainable development across the state.

Khandu took to social media to share insights from the meeting, emphasising the government's commitment to improving the lives of all Arunachalis.

"Our collective focus is on driving sustainable development, and ensuring the well-being of every citizen," he stated in a tweet.

The Chief Minister highlighted that several significant decisions were made during the session, though specific details were not immediately disclosed.

He promised to keep the public informed about the outcomes of the cabinet meeting in the near future.