Arunachal cabinet overhauls recruitment framework to boost governance

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved comprehensive reforms to government recruitment policies during its meeting in Ziro, signalling a major shift toward modernising the state's administrative framework.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the sweeping changes that target multiple departments, with the Labour Inspector recruitment emerging as a centrepiece of the reforms.

The new Labour Inspector Recruitment Rules 2024 will fill two vacant positions through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission's combined competitive examination system, marking a significant step toward strengthening labour law enforcement across the state.

The cabinet also greenlit substantial updates to the Marketing Inspector Recruitment Rules 2024, which supersede the previous 1999 regulations. These amendments focus on updating qualifications and feeder grades while aligning job requirements with contemporary market demands.

Cultural preservation received attention through the Art Expert Recruitment Rules Amendment, which adds Exhibition Assistant to the career hierarchy under the Department of Information and Public Relations.

This change ensures compliance with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations while promoting greater cultural heritage engagement.

Financial administration will benefit from new Finance and Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer Recruitment Rules 2024. The reforms introduce a 6 per cent promotion quota for Superintendent of Accounts positions, requiring three years of service experience, and promise to streamline the overall recruitment process.