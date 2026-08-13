Arunachal Cabinet scraps 80:20 reservation in government recruitment

The 80:20 reservation arrangement in government recruitment in Arunachal Pradesh has been scrapped following a Cabinet decision approving the recommendations of the High Power Committee (HPC) on recruitment eligibility criteria.

Under the revised framework, APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe) and Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) will be mandatory for candidates applying for government jobs in the state. Proficiency in the local dialect will also be a compulsory eligibility criterion.

The Cabinet approved the HPC recommendations on the eligibility requirements for recruitment to government posts, replacing the earlier 80:20 arrangement.

The decision is aimed at strengthening eligibility requirements for government employment in the state and ensuring that candidates meet the prescribed indigenous and local criteria.

The Cabinet decision is expected to have significant implications for future government recruitment in Arunachal Pradesh.