On Sunday, Union Minister for Law & Justice, Govt. of India, Kiren Rijiju claimed that Arunachal Pradesh can become the highest per capita income generating state in the North-East.

The Union Law & Justice Minister, while chairing a review meeting on the Namsai district's aspirational district programme in Namsai, remarked that the need of the hour is to increase revenue generation at the local level.

He urged youths to harness their energies in positive ways and contribute to the growth of the state. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Arunachal Pradesh is progressing in every sector, according to Rijiju.

He praised Mein for presenting a visionary Annual Budget for the years 2022-23 during the just concluded Budget session.

"From an aspirational district, Namsai is now developing into a model district in the State," Rijiju said, adding that Namsai had undergone a transformational change in development over the last four years as a result of Mein's good leadership, a dedicated team of officers led by the district administration, and judicious use of funds.

He commended the Namsai district administration on their amazing increase in overall ranking from 93rd to 14th among the country's 112 aspirational districts.

The Union Minister further went on to say that the Namsai development model could be repeated in other districts, and that effective developmental projects in other districts might be replicated in Namsai for the State's overall growth.

"Because of its central location in eastern Arunachal, Namsai will become an educational, tourism, and pilgrimage hub," he said, promising to assist in obtaining Central funding for Centrally-sponsored schemes as well as a multipurpose outdoor stadium in Namsai, as he had promised during his previous visit when he was the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs.

While speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Mein stated that Namsai improved its ranking among the 112 aspirational districts in the country from 93rd in the first year (2018) to 14th in the second year (2021-2022), with an overall composite score of 35.80 in 2018 to 53.40 in February 2022.

He attributed it to the district administration's, departmental heads', government personnel', and other stakeholders' hard work and dedication. According to Mein, Namsai was awarded Rs 15 crore by the NITI Aayog for its outstanding performance on the Delta rankings.

"In the education sector, the district secured 1st Delta Rank twice in the years 2019 and 2020," he noted. Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom spoke at the event, while Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma gave a detailed presentation on the status of the aspirational district programme.