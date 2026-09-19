Arunachal can power India’s clean energy transition: Dy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on September 19 said the state’s vast hydropower potential could play a major role in India’s clean energy transition and strengthen the country’s energy security.

Addressing a conference on ‘Financing India’s Journey Towards a Viksit Bharat’ in New Delhi, Mein said hydropower provides stable and dependable renewable energy and can complement intermittent sources such as solar and wind.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said the sustainable development of Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower resources should be viewed not only as a state priority but also as a strategic national opportunity.

“Arunachal Pradesh has an assessed hydropower potential of nearly 58,000 MW, accounting for around 40 per cent of the country’s total hydropower potential. The state has set a target of harnessing 40,000 MW of hydropower capacity by 2047,” he said.

Highlighting the growth of the state’s hydropower sector, Mein said installed capacity had increased from 405 MW in 2016 to around 1,200 MW, and subsequently to 2,270 MW following the commissioning of the Subansiri Lower Project.

Under its ‘Decade of Hydropower 2025-35’ vision, Arunachal Pradesh plans to commission 19,000 MW of additional hydropower capacity, backed by an investment pipeline of around Rs 1.9 lakh crore.

Mein said projects with a combined capacity of around 19,000 MW are already at various stages of development, including a 4,880 MW project currently under construction.

The sector is expected to generate more than 30,000 direct and 16,000 indirect employment opportunities, he said.

Given Arunachal Pradesh’s difficult terrain and remote project locations, Mein called for integrated planning of hydropower projects along with high-capacity transmission systems and renewable energy aggregation infrastructure.

He said responsible development of hydropower, backed by strong transmission infrastructure and greater investment, could enable the state to contribute significantly to India’s clean energy transition while creating opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth.