Arunachal: Candlelight march demands justice for Sainik School student's death

The Women Welfare Organization, alongside community-based organisations, women's wings, and students from multiple schools, staged a peaceful candlelight march through Seppa on Monday evening, demanding justice for 12-year-old Tadu Haro, a Class 7 student who was found dead at Sainik School Niglok on November 1.

The procession, which began at Circuit House and concluded at General Ground in East Kameng District, drew participants who marched between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, holding candles in tribute to the deceased student whilst calling for accountability.

The demonstration comes amid mounting pressure on authorities following fresh allegations from the victim's sister, Miss Arunachal 2024 Tadu Lunia, who claimed her brother was subjected to severe bullying and torture by senior students hours before his death.

In a video posted to Instagram on November 5, Lunia stated that the family was initially told the boy had died by suicide. However, she said dormitory mates later described events suggesting he may have been driven to take his own life.

According to Lunia, cadets informed the family that on the night of October 31, a group of eight Class 10 students and three from Class 8 allegedly entered the Class 7 dormitory after 11 pm, when no supervising staff were present. The seniors reportedly forced juniors to cover their heads with blankets before taking her brother to the Class 10 dormitory.

"No one knows what happened behind that closed door," Lunia said, adding that eyewitnesses claimed her brother was "harassed mentally and physically throughout the night." She alleged the boy had been branded a "thief" over a missing book and threatened with public humiliation during school assembly.

Lunia also claimed CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed her brother pacing anxiously around 5:45 AM before entering a classroom, where he appeared to write a final note. "His last words were, 'Seniors tortured me a lot, and I don't know what I will do now,'" she said.

The Apatani Youth Association has also entered the fray, submitting a formal letter on November 4 to the Chief Minister, Governor, Chief Secretary, and Deputy Commissioner of East Siang District, demanding urgent intervention. The organisation called for an early and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tadu Haro's death and urged that all students involved in the incident be suspended or rusticated according to school discipline rules.

The youth body further demanded immediate suspension of teaching staff and all personnel on duty at the time of the incident, pending enquiry, and temporary closure of the school until the case is thoroughly investigated. They warned that any negligence or misconduct found during the investigation should result in those responsible being charged under appropriate legal provisions.