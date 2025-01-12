Thousands of residents, monks, students, and public leaders joined a solemn candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Tibet on January 7.





The march, an initiative by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, began at the Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery and concluded at Masang Dungyur Mani in Tawang’s Old Market.



The earthquake, which claimed at least 126 lives, left over 100 injured, and rendered many homeless, sent shockwaves across neighboring regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of northern India.





The candlelight vigil, attended by the Abbot of Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, Shedling Tulku Thupten Tendar Rinpoche, symbolized unity and compassion for the affected. Prayers were offered at the monastery for the victims’ well-being and recovery.



Representatives from various sectors participated, including monks from different monasteries, public officials, members of the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), and organizations such as the All Monpa Students’ Union (AMSU), All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU), and the Taxi Association.





Social organizations, market committees, and citizens from all walks of life joined the march, showcasing a collective spirit of support and solidarity.





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