A former cannabis-growing region in Arunachal Pradesh has turned the tide, with farmers in the Mengio circle now cultivating commercial crops, a shift that’s being hailed as a model for community-led reform. The success story emerged during the 7th District-Level NCORD (National Narcotics Coordination Portal) meeting in Papum Pare on June 13, where officials reviewed progress and called for intensified efforts against drug abuse.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav in Yupia, spotlighted the growing role of local communities in combating narcotics. Yadav urged stakeholders across education, child welfare, and law enforcement to unify under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) to deepen the impact of drug prevention programs.

At the centre of the discussion was a clear directive: bring the fight to the grassroots. Block-level NCORD committees are being set up, with Anganwadi workers being mobilised to educate mothers and women about drug dangers, positioning them as frontline defenders in the effort.

SP and NCORD convenor Taru Gusar reported significant progress in enforcement, including the seizure of 132 grams of heroin and 700 kilograms of cannabis since February 2025. He stressed the need for better coordination, urging departments to submit timely reports to strengthen tracking and response.

However, it was ADC Sagalee Higio Yame’s account of Mengio’s transformation that stood out. What was once a cannabis cultivation zone is now a symbol of change; residents have transitioned to legal, income-generating crops with institutional support. The turnaround, driven by awareness and opportunity, drew attention as proof that community engagement can reverse long-standing drug problems.

Representatives from the Police, ICDS, Tax and Excise, and rehabilitation organisations, including New Hope Foundation and ASHA Bhavan, were present, signalling continued commitment from both government and civil society.