Arunachal Pradesh capital district administration has issued an urgent monsoon safety advisory, following a severe weather event on June 23 morning. A sudden cloudburst at around 10:30 am caused widespread flooding and landslides in the twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun, catching residents off guard.

The unexpected deluge led to multiple landslides across Itanagar and nearby areas, while sections of National Highway 415 were submerged.

In light of this event and the ongoing monsoon season, residents have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and minimise risks associated with heavy rains and flooding.

Officials are particularly concerned about those living in vulnerable areas.

The district administration has appealed to these residents to evacuate and move to safer locations or shift to designated relief camps. This proactive measure aims to prevent potential casualties and property damage during the intense rainfall expected in the coming weeks.

To support residents during this period, the administration has set up emergency contact numbers. For assistance or to report emergencies, citizens can reach the District Emergency Operating Centre (DEOC) at 878-7336331 or contact the DC office helpline at 8730-977604.