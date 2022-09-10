On July 21, 2022, a case was filed under Chimp PS Case No. 36/2022 under Section 21(A) of the NDPS Act after the capital police received credible information about drug dealing in the Itanagar Hollongi Road area.

As a result, the team apprehended four people, Suraj Kumar Singh, Jayant Burman, Kalpa Jyoti Bora, and Likha Malla, who were then arrested and produced before Special Judge NDPS Yupia accused Lika Malla and Suraj Singh admitted during questioning that they had bought drugs from a peddler in Hollongi, Assam.

Accordingly, sources have been engaged to find out his whereabouts.

On 03/09/2022, sources revealed that he was staying in the Hollongi area, the release said.

As a result, a special team has been formed and is working closely with SP City Jimmy Chiram IPS and Adl SP Thutan Jamba, APPS. This team of officers includes the Executive Magistrate Aying Perme EAC, a police team led by SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom, L/Insp Melia Mibang OC PS Chimpu, Insp Ongsa Ronrang, SI Subodh Kr. Singh, Ct Karny, conducted raids and made search operations at various places in Assam and Arunachal with Assam police

In the current case, two key active suppliers were arrested after two days of rigorous effort. Three packets of suspected heroin, each weighing 36 grams, were found in a soap pouch and were taken from their possession.

Additionally, SP Capital urged residents of the Itanagar capital region to assist Capital Police by coming out and providing information about such illegal activities in their areas so that the police team could take strict action against such anti-social elements.