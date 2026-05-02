Arunachal Capital Police bust interstate drug network, Assam supplier arrested

In a major interstate anti-narcotics operation under Operation All Out, Itanagar Police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking networks, leading to the arrest of an alleged key supplier from Assam linked to heroin smuggling into the Arunachal Pradesh capital region.

Police said that over the past one and a half months, six heroin-related cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in Itanagar, with six accused peddlers and carriers arrested. Around 120 grams of suspected heroin were seized from various locations in the city during the operations.

Investigations into the cases revealed a recurring supply route, with narcotic substances allegedly sourced from Assam and transported into Itanagar through interstate channels. Based on sustained interrogation, technical surveillance and linkage analysis, police identified one of the main suspected suppliers as Ruful Amin, a resident of Sonitpur district in Assam.

Acting on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation was conducted by Itanagar Police and Jamuguri Police Station in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Saturday, during which Amin was arrested from Jamuguri. An intermediate quantity of suspected heroin was also seized from his possession, prompting registration of a separate case at Jamuguri Police Station.

Police described the arrest as a direct outcome of intelligence developed by Itanagar Police and said it underscored their strategy of targeting not just street-level peddlers but also suppliers operating outside Arunachal Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police, Capital Region, praised the Itanagar Police team for the successful operation and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to dismantling narcotics networks through intelligence-based policing, interstate coordination and sustained legal action.