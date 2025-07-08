Arunachal: Capital Police lead legal awareness drive for interns, orphans, and community groups in state

The women police station in Itanagar, under the Arunachal Pradesh Capital Police, conducted a comprehensive awareness programme focusing on the New Criminal Laws (NCLs), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The awareness drive included a field visit by interns from Rajiv Gandhi University and Royal Global University, organized in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC). The visit aimed to provide hands-on exposure to future professionals while sensitizing them to the rights and protections available to women and children under the updated legal framework.

Interns were introduced to two flagship initiatives led by the Women Police Station:

Police Ajin: A unique community outreach program that builds trust and encourages open dialogue between law enforcement and the public.

Ane’s Home: A dedicated, in-station one-stop support centre for survivors of sexual and domestic violence, offering holistic assistance ranging from medical care to legal aid and counseling.

In a parallel engagement, students and faculty members from the Gyaan Mission Orphanage in Jollang, along with interns from the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), visited the station. The children participated in an interactive session at Ane’s Home, where they were sensitized on personal safety, the concept of good touch and bad touch, and the importance of reporting abuse.

The APWWS interns received detailed briefings on the operational structure of the police station and its community-centric efforts to uphold safety, dignity, and justice. These included strategies for survivor support, women’s empowerment, and the legal safeguards available to vulnerable groups.