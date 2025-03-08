In a strong commitment to women’s safety and empowerment, the Capital Police of Arunachal Pradesh organized a series of community outreach programs on International Women’s Day 2025. The initiatives aimed to raise awareness about women’s rights, legal protections, and support services available to them.



As part of the Police Ajin initiative, a Cycle Rally was conducted from WPS Itanagar to DK Convention Hall in collaboration with the Department of Women & Child Development and the Itanagar Cycling Club. The rally was flagged off by Minister WCD Smti Dasanglu Pul, along with MLAs Smti Chakat Aboh (Khonsa West) and Smti Nyabi Jini Dirchi (Basar). Participants were provided with jerseys, roses, and informative pamphlets covering the Motor Vehicles Act and new legal provisions.

Dignitaries visited Ane’s Home, a one-stop support center at WPS Itanagar, which provides essential aid and shelter to survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence. The visit emphasized the importance of survivor support and rehabilitation.

An interactive session was held at the Arunachal Press Club in association with the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ). The discussion focused on new legal reforms, the POCSO Act, and the Police Ajin initiative, aiming to enhance media awareness on issues related to women’s safety and legal rights.

The Women’s Police Station (WPS) Itanagar conducted a sensitization session with the Women Wing of All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) at Nyokum Lapang. The session covered women’s and child rights under the New Laws, POCSO Act, and JJ Act. Survivors were also informed about the services and support available at Ane’s Home.