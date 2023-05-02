Capital Police on May 2 apprehended three persons and recovered 29.5 grams of a suspected heroine in two separate cases in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the first case, acting on specific information, a police team intercepted two persons identified as Tai Tocho and Chukru Tagar, and recovered five vials containing 15.5 grams of drugs.

Besides this, the police recovered 50 empty vials from the possession of the two accused persons.

On the other hand, in the second case, police arrested one person identified as Rohit Basumatary of Chimpu village and recovered 14 grams of drugs from him.

He was arrested from Dokum Happa village when he was going to deliver contraband substance (heroine) to the drug users.

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