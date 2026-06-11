Arunachal: Capital police refutes allegations in activist Gumin Mize arrest case, warns against threats on social media

Capital Police on June 11 dismissed allegations surrounding the arrest of Gumin Mize in connection with a criminal case registered at Bihpuria Police Station in Assam, stating that an internal enquiry found the claims against Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel to be "baseless, incorrect and fictitious."

In a statement, Capital Police said Gumin Mize was arrested at Itanagar Police Station on May 20 in connection with Bihpuria Police Station Case No. 72/2026, registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Following the arrest, several allegations surfaced through social media posts, public briefings and press statements. Among them were claims that the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Itanagar Police Station had instructed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Assam's Lakhimpur district to assault Mize while he was in Assam Police custody. Other allegations included claims that Itanagar Police had transported Mize's vehicle to Bihpuria and concealed or withheld his arms licence.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Capital, ordered a detailed enquiry on May 26. The probe involved examination of witnesses, scrutiny of CCTV footage, digital evidence and verification of other technical and documentary materials.

According to the findings of the enquiry, no evidence was found to support the allegations against the Officer-in-Charge of Itanagar Police Station, the police team involved in the arrest, or any other officer of Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Capital Police further stated that SP Capital personally briefed Mize on Wednesday regarding the findings of the enquiry and presented him with the relevant evidence. According to the statement, Mize appeared satisfied with the outcome of the investigation.

Police also said Mize was advised not to take the law into his own hands and was urged to ensure that any actions against drug-related or other unlawful activities are carried out strictly within the legal framework.

Meanwhile, Capital Police expressed concern over threats directed at police personnel through fake social media accounts. The Social Media Monitoring Team reportedly identified several posts and comments on Facebook and WhatsApp groups containing threats to attack Itanagar Police Station, assault the Officer-in-Charge, burn down his residence and cause harm to him and his family members.

The statement noted that some of the posts also contained direct and indirect death threats.

Describing such actions as unlawful and intimidating, Capital Police said family members of police personnel should not be targeted for official actions carried out in the course of duty.

Authorities said the fake social media accounts involved in issuing threats have been identified and the individuals operating them have been traced. Legal action has been initiated against those responsible.

Capital Police urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and refrain from spreading unverified allegations, threats or inflammatory content on social media.

"Any wrongdoing, whether by police personnel or by members of the public, shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with law," the statement added.

