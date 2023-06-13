In a major breakthrough, the Arunachal Capital Police have successfully busted a theft racket and recovered a cache of stolen arms, ammunitions, and various valuable properties. Acting swiftly on a written complaint, the police launched a thorough investigation that led to the arrest of several suspects involved in the criminal activities.

On June 5, a report was filed stating that a licensed pistol along with 30 live ammunitions and other valuable belongings were stolen from a Mahindra Scorpio car. Following the registration of a case, the Capital Police formed a dedicated team led by SDPO Itanager Kamdam Sikom and Inspector K. Yangfo to carry out search operations.

Utilizing CCTV footage analysis and human intelligence, the police apprehended a suspect identified as Toi Tamang (22 years old) on June 8. Further investigation revealed that Tamang had sold the stolen arms and ammunitions to a drug peddler named Ravi Singh in Naharlagun. The recovered pistol and ammunitions were traced back to Gyati Noni, also from Naharlagun.

In addition to the successful recovery of the stolen firearms, the police seized various other stolen items. These include a gold chain, a stone locket with gold margin, a pair of gold earrings, laptops, a tablet, a DSLR camera, mobile phones, a scooty, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, an inverter battery, and metallic articles like idols of deities and puja equipment.

The operations resulted in the resolution of five cases related to theft and burglary in different areas. The persons involved in the cases have been identified as Toi Tamang, Ravi Singh, Gyati Noni, Tapan Sarkar, Sanjit Barman, Maru Takam, Mose Sorang, Mintu Hazarika, and Saddam Hussain. The investigation is ongoing to gather more information from them.