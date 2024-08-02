The Capital Police successfully hosted the fifth edition of its flagship community outreach initiative, Samwad, at Ganga Basti, Chimpu, under the Police Ajin Initiative. The event saw enthusiastic participation from local residents and key stakeholders, with Shri Techi Kaso, HMLA of the 13th Itanagar Assembly Constituency, attending as the Chief Guest.

Interactive sessions were held to address crucial issues such as cyber crimes and drug abuse. The Capital Police provided essential information on prevention strategies and engaged directly with residents, addressing concerns and offering solutions.

Techi Kaso personally returned lost and stolen property to its owners. Recovered by Chimpu Police Station over the past month, the items included 20 mobile phones, 5 motorcycles, and valuable local jewelry, collectively valued in lakhs. This act reinforced the trust between the police and the community.

Techi Kaso commended the police for their efforts in rescuing minors from trafficking and prostitution, and for their swift resolution of high-profile cases. Officers were honored with appreciation letters, highlighting their dedication to maintaining peace and justice.

The Chief Guest urged police officers to maintain high standards of integrity and professionalism, and called on the community to support and collaborate with the police. Emphasizing shared responsibility, he highlighted the importance of working together to ensure a safe and harmonious Itanagar.