Arunachal: Case registered under POCSO Act against anti-drug activist Gumin Mize, two associates

A case has been registered at the Women Police Station (WPS), Itanagar, against anti-drug activist Gumin Mize and two of his associates, who are stated to be members of the Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Warrior group, in connection with alleged offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to case details, the matter has been registered as WPS Itanagar Case No. 53/26 under Sections 74, 75(2), 79, 127(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

Police records indicate that the complainant in the case is a 17-year-old girl, making the matter subject to provisions relating to protection of minors under Indian law.

Authorities have not yet issued detailed public statements regarding the allegations or the stage of investigation. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Earlier, Gumin Mize was arrested in connection with an alleged rape case in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, Mize was arrested by personnel of the Pasighat Women Police Station on the afternoon of June 18 as part of an ongoing investigation into the case.

The accused was apprehended around 2 pm and subsequently produced before a local court, which ordered his judicial custody for 14 days pending further investigation.