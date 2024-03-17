The Ziro Police in Arunachal Pradesh confiscated Rs 59,20,000 in cash during a random check at the Pine Grove area. The money was seized from Boa Terry, a resident of Boa Shimla, Kamle district.

The police, acting on suspicion, stopped the vehicle, a Scorpio, and found the cash in a grey journey bag during a random search. The vehicle, allegedly transporting the seized amount, was en route from Ziro to Kamle district.

The entire operation was conducted in accordance with legal procedures, under the supervision of an executive magistrate.

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