Kurung Kumey district, located near the Indo-China border, marked the 78th Independence Day with vibrant celebrations at the local ground in its headquarters, Koloriang. The event was graced by Pani Taram, MLA of the 21st Koloriang Assembly constituency and Advisor to the PHED Minister, who hoisted the national flag amidst a large crowd gathered under cloudy skies.

Deputy Commissioner IAS Vishakha Yadav and SP Bomken Basar were present to witness the festivities. The day began with MLA Pani Taram distributing national flags to vendors and residents of Koloriang, a town renowned for its heavy rainfall, often compared to Cherrapunjee.

Residents showcased their patriotism by displaying the national flag across government offices, institutions, residences, and businesses. The event featured a march past by scouts, guides, and students from various local schools. MLA Taram inaugurated stalls displaying performances from various departments, including health and education.

In his address, Taram stated the government's commitment to enhancing the education sector, highlighting recent reforms such as the shutdown of over 734 schools with zero enrolment, including 62 in Kurung Kumey. He announced plans to upgrade Koloriang's local ground into a quality stadium and assured that all schemes in the constituency will be implemented with high standards.

Taram also discussed the introduction of sponsorships for talented students pursuing higher education and vocational training, including opportunities in global institutions, pilot training, and merchant navy. He pledged to improve health facilities at the Chera Talo Memorial General Hospital to ensure residents receive top-quality treatment locally.