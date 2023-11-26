In a historic celebration of Constitution Day, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), unveiled a magnificent 16-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi titled 'Into the Future.' The ceremony, held outside the Legislative Assembly building in Itanagar, marked a significant moment in the state's history.

The unveiling ceremony coincided with the observance of Constitution Day, with Arunachal Pradesh commemorating the occasion with a unique theme - Pink Constitution Day. This theme was chosen to honor the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, officially known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The distinguished gathering included Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Dy Speaker Tesam Pongte, and various ministers and MLAs of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the state's commitment to women-led development, embracing progress, empowerment, and equality for a brighter and more inclusive future for women in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking to the media, expressed gratitude for the grand celebration of Constitution Day in Arunachal Pradesh. He acknowledged the efforts of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for organizing the event with enthusiasm, providing students with the opportunity to witness the workings of the Legislative Assembly.

Rijiju highlighted the significance of Constitution Day, calling it a crucial day that has gained importance since its commemoration began in 2015. He praised the constitution as the backbone of the country and emphasized the pride in having the world's longest constitution as the largest democracy.

The Union Minister also shared that women's reservation would commence after the census scheduled for 2026.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, Pasang Dorjee Sona, explained the concept behind installing the Gandhi statue outside the assembly premises. The statue, symbolizing Gandhi moving forward with his grandson, conveys a powerful message about children leading the nation into the future. Sona expressed pride in the achievements of women in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the need for continued emphasis on women's reservation.

The bronze statue, a two-month effort by Delhi-based sculptor Ashish Bose, portrays Mahatma Gandhi with his grandson Nanu bhai. Bose revealed that the statue, placed outside for public access, captures the joyful moments of Gandhi and his grandson at the sea beach in Bombay during a period of recovery.

MP of Rajya Sabha, Nabam Rebia, called Constitution Day a historic day, celebrating the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill as a significant step towards empowering women in all spheres of life.