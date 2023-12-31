In a message shared on the microblogging site X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended warm greetings and wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, with a special emphasis on the Tani sisters and brothes as they observed the solemn occasion of Donyi Polo Day.

On this auspicious day, the vibrant state engages in time-honored traditions, as the people perform rituals and offer prayers to the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) as revered divine entities. The festivities provide a profound connection to the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, celebrating the intricate tapestry of beliefs and customs that have been passed down through generations.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the significance of the occasion, emphasizing its role in showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the state. The rituals and prayers symbolize not just a celebration but also a deep-rooted connection between the people and their ancestral beliefs. It's a moment to reflect on the unique spiritual traditions that have been integral to the identity of the Tani tribes for centuries.

In his message, the Chief Minister underlined the duty of the people to promote a deeper understanding of these spiritual traditions, recognizing them as a vital part of Arunachal Pradesh's identity.