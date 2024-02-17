The Government of India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has approved a comprehensive list of road projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the state of Arunachal Pradesh. This decision comes following consideration and evaluation of proposals submitted by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.



The approved list encompasses 14 vital projects aimed at augmenting connectivity and accessibility across various districts of Arunachal Pradesh. With a total estimated cost of Rs. 144.39 crore, these projects are poised to significantly contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.



Key projects included in the approval:



1. Changlang Town to Kuchep Village-II Road (Phase-1)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1000.00 lakh

2. Construction and Strengthening of Gognghar to Gyamdong Village Road, Tawang District

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1003.67 lakh

3. Magopam to Bichom Road, West Kameng District (Phase-III)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1040.64 lakh

4. Liramoba to Yomcha Road, West Siang District (Phase-1)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1045.87 lakh

5. Beye to Piri Village Road, West Siang District (Phase-1)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1035.98 lakh

6. Tamen Dollungmukh to Terinijo Road, Kamie District (Phase-1)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1048.20 lakh

7. Gaga to Leyang Village Road, Kurung Kumey District

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 894.00 lakh

8. PMGSY Road to Chambang to Nyokilangh Village Road, Kurung Kumey District

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 981.00 lakh

9. PWD Road Nyapin to Taping Jariang and Mingpak Road, Kurung Kumey District

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 650.00 lakh

10. District Hospital Palin to Tubing Village Road, Kra Daadi District

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1100.00 lakh

11. Tungmar to Guha Road, Kra Daadi District (Phase-1)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1000.00 lakh

12. Lower Sher Bomchi Bomte Village Road, Papum Pare District (Phase-1)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1000.00 lakh

13. Tajina Ramsing PMGSY Road at Dagam Village to Arma Siching Point Road, Upper Subansiri District (Phase-1)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1000.00 lakh

14. Longding-Bimlapur Road (Phase-II)

• Estimated Cost: Rs. 1000.00 lakh