Three road construction projects worth Rs 1871 crore in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have been approved by the Ministry of Road Construction and Highways, Government of India, aimed at improving connectivity and supporting economic growth.

These include the construction of a road from km 55.725 to km 113.250 (Package-3) of the Huri-Taliha section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane in district Kurung Kume, spanning 49.150 Km and costing Rs. 1211.35 crore.

The second project is the construction of a road from km 35.580 to km 81.400 (Package-2) Section of Kharsang - Miao Gandhigram Vijaynagar Road NH-913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode district Changlang, covering 17.812 km and costing Rs. 244.39 crore.

The last project is the construction of a road from the Bomdila- Nafra-Lada section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane in district West, covering 15.146 km and costing Rs. 415.37 crore.

These projects will enhance road connectivity and contribute significantly to the economic development of the respective constituencies.

It needs mentioned here that the approval of these road construction projects will undoubtedly bring significant benefits to the region. Improved road connectivity not only enhances accessibility for road users but also facilitates economic growth by enabling smoother transportation of goods and services.