Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on March 10 said the Central government can tackle the border issue between India and China and is accordingly giving more thrust to infrastructure development.

In this regard, the process of building adequate infrastructure, particularly border connectivity, is being expedited in Northeastern states, he said.

''As compared to the earlier situation, now we have the infrastructure in border areas and with this, the entire scenario has changed with more impetus on strengthening border infrastructure in the state. Prim Minister Narendra Modi is capable enough to tackle such a situation,'' he said while responding to a question from Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

Khandu also said that work on the 2000-km-long Arunachal Frontier Highway has already started in certain sections and work is going on in full swing for construction of the Sela tunnel, located at a height of 13, 700 feet.

''The Centre has increased the presence of army and paramilitary personnel on the border with China after the recent standoff between both neighbours,'' he added.

Commenting on the recent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Yangtse in Tawang district, Khandu said, ''India is not as before and the situation has changed after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre''.

On December 9 last year, Indian and Chinese troops had clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector following which the troops from both sides received minor injuries.

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