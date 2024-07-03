In response to escalating encroachments threatening the ecological balance of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, nestled in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has issued urgent measures to remove encroachments from the sanctuary area.

The action plan includes the immediate removal of encroachers from identified sanctuary areas, coordination with district administration and police for enforcement, restoration of sanctuary boundaries as per established demarcations, and ongoing monitoring and evaluation of conservation efforts to ensure long-term sustainability. The Ministry expects the sanctuary administration to provide an action taken report to assess the progress and effectiveness of these measures.

This directive includes collaboration with local authorities, including the district administration and police, to ensure effective enforcement and restoration of sanctuary boundaries. The D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary is facing a critical threat from encroachments along its southeastern, southern, and southwestern borders, predominantly by individuals from Assam.

Recent encroachments by settlers from Assam, particularly in areas like Siboguri and Kobo Chapori, have posed a severe threat to the sanctuary's ecological balance. These settlers have established cattle sheds and settlements within the sanctuary's boundaries, disrupting wildlife corridors and natural habitats. Despite efforts by sanctuary authorities to regulate and maintain these areas, ongoing encroachments have escalated, exacerbated by boundary disputes and unauthorized survey activities.

"The encroachment in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is not only illegal but also detrimental to the conservation efforts and biodiversity of this critical ecosystem," emphasized a spokesperson from the sanctuary administration. "We urgently appeal for intervention to restore the sanctuary's integrity and safeguard its natural heritage."

The Sanctuary Administration has been proactive in addressing these challenges, issuing multiple appeals and notifications to both state and central authorities for immediate action. They have highlighted the ecological significance of the sanctuary and the need to uphold its original boundaries as per established notifications and demarcations.

The sanctuary administration, supported by local wildlife experts and environmentalists, continues to monitor the situation closely. They emphasize the urgency of these actions to mitigate further damage and restore the sanctuary's ecological balance.

About D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary:

This sanctuary, established in 1978 and later renamed in honor of the late Dr. Daying Ering, boasts a rich biodiversity comprising semi-evergreen forests, river channels, marshes, and extensive grasslands. It serves as a crucial habitat for endangered species such as the Bengal Florican and hosts a myriad of wildlife including Asiatic Elephants, Wild Water Buffaloes, and various avian species.