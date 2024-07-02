The Chakma Displaced Family Justice Demand Committee (CDFJDC) has intensified its call for justice, submitting a memorandum to Governor KT Parnaik urging immediate action in the Hollongi airport rehabilitation scam. Alleging corruption and misappropriation of Rs 27.51 crores meant for resettling 156 Chakma families displaced by the airport project, the committee has accused officials of deliberate delays in crucial investigations.

According to the memorandum, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) launched FIR No 09/2022 after uncovering substantial evidence of financial malpractice. Despite repeated reminders, the Papum Pare district's deputy commissioner has failed to submit a crucial technical board report for comparative examination with the project's detailed project report (DPR). This delay, as highlighted in the committee's complaint, obstructs legal proceedings and raises concerns of favoritism towards the accused.

"In our pursuit of justice, we filed a complaint against the Chakma Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee office bearers over a year ago," stated Karuna Sindhu Chakma, president of CDFJDC. "The latest status report to the Gauhati High Court further confirms the systemic delay tactics employed by the authorities, prolonging the suffering of our displaced community."