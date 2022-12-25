All Chakma-Hajong Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and other frontal organisations representing the community began their non-cooperation movement against the Pema Khandu government in Arunachal Pradesh on December 25.

The agitation was called to protest against the cancellation of issuance of Residential Proof Certificates (RPC)s to individuals belonging to the community. The agitating bodies said that the non-cooperation movement will continue till December 30.

The State Government of Arunachal Pradesh issues the domicile certificate otherwise called as Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to the residents of the State who stayed therein over a period. Those citizens who are not currently residing in the State but are sure of permanently staying therein can also apply for it. Besides the permanent residence certificate, the State also offers Temporary Residence Certificate (TRC) for those who reside in the State temporarily.

Permanent Residence Certificate is a legal document that serves as an evidence of residence and thus must be submitted wherever a residence proof is required.

Residential Proof Certificate (RPC) is a basic document possessed by the Chakma-Hajongs for admissions to educational institutions, getting central govt jobs, especially in Indian Paramilitary Forces and private jobs and it's the fundamental right of the Chakma and Hajong communities.﻿

"The abrupt cancellation of RPCs to these two marginalized communities would deprive them of their basic rights to education and livelihood. The systematic effort of the government to take away the basic rights one after the other over the last four decades has resulted in the two communities silently suffering, meeting rejections and hardships despite successive governments making unfulfilled promises to resolve the issues with respect to the Supreme Court's judgment of 17th September 2015.", the protesting members said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union President Drishya Muni Chakma, stated, "This protest is in continuation of the previous protest where the Arunachal Government was asked to revoke the notification and restore the RPCs within 15th December 2022. We patiently waited for a positive response from the Govt but in vain. Therefore, we are compelled to resort to a 'Non-Cooperation Movement.'