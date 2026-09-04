Arunachal Chakma students’ body condemns violence during Bordumsa hearing

The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) has condemned reported incidents of violence, stone-pelting and the alleged display or firing of a firearm during a hearing process at Bordumsa, and appealed for calm and restraint.

In a statement, the students’ body expressed solidarity with those who were reportedly injured in the incident and wished them a speedy recovery.

The APCSU said photographs and other materials circulating on social media purportedly show a person allegedly involved in the incident. It urged the police to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry, establish the facts and identify those responsible.

The organisation also called for verification of the firearm allegation and said that, if a weapon was used, authorities should verify its licence and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

“If any licensed firearm is found to have been misused, the competent authority may take appropriate action as permissible under law,” the APCSU said.

The students’ body also appealed to people not to be misled or provoked by unverified news, videos, messages or social media posts. It urged the public to verify information through reliable sources before sharing or commenting on it.

The APCSU further asked people to refrain from making comments that could provoke, threaten or inflame others, stressing that restraint and responsible communication were essential to prevent further tension.

“Let us remain calm, verify the facts, maintain peace, and allow the lawful hearing process to continue without interference,” the organisation said.