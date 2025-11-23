Arunachal: Chakma Students’ Union seeks high-level probe in Buddhist monk's murder in Margherita monastery

The All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU) has strongly condemned the brutal killing of the head monk of Inthem Buddhist Monastery in P.S. Pangree under Margherita Sub-Division of Assam’s Tinsukia district. The monk was found dead under suspicious and violent circumstances, triggering widespread sorrow and concern among the Buddhist community and local residents.

Calling the incident a “barbaric assault” on the sanctity and peaceful foundations of Buddhist monastic life, AICSU said the killing has deeply disturbed peace-loving citizens across the region. The organisation expressed profound grief and extended solidarity to the monks of the monastery and the wider Buddhist community.

In a statement issued on Saturday, AICSU placed a series of demands before the Assam Government and law enforcement agencies, seeking swift and decisive action.

Key Demands by AICSU

Immediate identification and arrest of all persons involved in the monk’s killing.

A high-level, impartial, and time-bound investigation led by senior police officials.

Formation of a special monitoring committee to ensure transparency and accountability in the investigation.

Speedy trial in a designated fast-track court with the strictest punishment for the accused.

Enhanced security measures for Buddhist monasteries and other religious institutions across the region.

Psychological counselling and community support for monks and affected families to maintain peace and harmony.

AICSU called for unity and vigilance, urging the public to maintain peace while ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly and fairly. “May the departed soul attain eternal peace,” the statement added.