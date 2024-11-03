Arunachal's Innao FC and Diyun Bazaar Girls FC emerged triumphant in the final match of the 3rd edition Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union (APCSU) in both the men's and women's categories, respectively.

In the men's category, DBFC FC lifted the runner-up cup, while Hajong Girls FC secured the runner-up cup in the women's group.

The tournament, held to commemorate the 33rd Foundation Day of the APCSU, featured 23 teams consisting of both men's and women's teams from three districts — Changlang, Namsai, and Lohit, competing against each other in a knockout format.

The motto of the tournament was “Say No to Drugs,” aiming to combat the menace of drug abuse. This initiative was supported by Oil India, Glorious Life Rehabilitation and Foundation, local administration, 11 Assam Rifles, Mahabodhi Society, and Sadanarama Foundation.

APCSU, with the assistance of Glorious Life Rehabilitation and Foundation, organised the 3rd Winter Football Tournament, which commenced on October 20. Approximately 6,000 to 7,000 locals and students witnessed the final match and prize distribution ceremony.

APCSU President Drishya Muni Chakma said, "The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union has always raised its voice against drugs and initiated many awareness programs in the past, including reaching out to villages for awareness initiatives. Humanity demands certain discipline, and that discipline cannot be achieved when our children and youth indulge in drugs. We wish to make our area a 'Drug-Free Zone.'"

The final match and prize distribution ceremony was graced by Somlung Mossang, ex-MLA (49) Diyun-Bordumsa, as the chief guest, along with BJP Namsai District President Sujana Namchoom and 11 Assam Rifles 2nd In-charge HK Acharya as guests of honor. Special guests included Khasang Maio (ZPM, Bordumsa), Mukesh Deori (ZPM, Diyun), Major Praveen (Kharsang Company Commander, 11 Assam Rifles), Inthem Nongja Singpho (BJP Mandal President, Diyun-Bordumsa), Dr. Mrinal Kanti Thakuria (MO, Diyun), Gocham Tasso (OC Diyun), and other dignitaries.

In his speech, Mossang appreciated APCSU for taking such a positive initiative for the welfare of youth and society in general. He emphasised the importance of promoting indigenous games and sports to preserve culture and tradition. He also stressed the need for peaceful coexistence, a principle he has advocated for a long time, and made significant efforts during his tenure as the MLA of the (49) Bordumsa-Diyun Assembly Constituency.

In his message, Abhish Chakma, Chairman of the organizing committee for the 3rd Edition of the APCSU Winter Football Tournament, stated, “APCSU is very concerned that drug addiction is a menace for the entire society. It can harm all communities, regardless of whether they are Chakmas, Hajongs, Khampti, Singpho, Thangsa, Deoris, Adivasis, or not. It does not differentiate among communities. If timely interventions are not made, it may spread to different age groups, affecting large populations with drug addiction.”