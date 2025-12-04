Arunachal: Changlang administration flags key gaps in roads, schools during field visit

The Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district undertook an extensive field visit across several interior locations under the Khimiyang Circle accompanied by senior district officials. The inspection tour covered Yanman, Khimiyang, Longkey, Songkhuhavi, Jonjihavi, and nearby villages, focusing on evaluating school performance, public infrastructure, and road connectivity in the remote region.



During the visit, the team also assessed the proposed approach road to the Border Pillar, examining its feasibility and requirements for strengthening strategic and administrative access.



Officials interacted with villagers, teachers, and students to gain firsthand insights into local issues, school functioning, and the challenges faced by these remote communities. The review included monitoring teacher availability, learning outcomes, and existing gaps in public service delivery.



The inspection revealed several critical stretches of roads requiring urgent repair, along with the need for infrastructure upgrades across multiple villages. Improving connectivity to the Border Pillar emerged as a key priority, especially in view of administrative and security considerations.



The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of coordinated departmental efforts to enhance education, public services, and overall development in the interior pockets of Khimiyang Circle.



The DC was accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, Changlang; DDSE; DDMO; DIO; DSO; Assistant Commissioner, Khimiyang; OC, Khimiyang Police Station; and field staff from the District Administration and Police.