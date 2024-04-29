A crucial initial hearing regarding the land acquisition for the construction of the 161 KM Kharsang - Miao - Vijaynagar Frontier Highway was held today by Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah.

The meeting was attended by the land owners, local representatives, GBs, land-acquiring agencies and members of the survey assessment of affected assets.

Responding to public apprehensions raised during the preliminary hearing Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah assured to compensate for the loss of affected fixed assets as well as standing crops in accordance with the laid down guidelines wherein rates for land and different types of standing cash crops are fixed.

The Deputy Commissioner announced that the task of the survey will be completed within the stipulated period of one month.



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Announcing that Section 40 of the Urgency Clause has been invoked for timely and hassle-free completion of the project, Vishal Sah sought the cooperation of the public in ensuring the successful completion of the survey and installation of mileposts.

The Ministry of Road, transport & highways (MoRTH) has allocated a whopping funds of Rs 1,014.59 crore for the construction of the Kharsang - Miao - Vijaynagar Frontier Highway under the Miao subdivision in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Frontier Highway has been officially notified as NH 913, and it will connect villages situated along the international border.

This frontier highway will be developed in the EPC mode that promises to enhance connectivity in border areas and foster socio-economic development.

This transformative and vital project crucially aims to provide a swift communication network for security forces, is poised to stimulate economic activities, foster reverse migration towards vibrant border areas, connect significant river basins, catalyse the development of numerous hydropower projects and promote tourism in the pristine, sparsely populated international borders.