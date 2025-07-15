Arunachal: Changlang holds high-level meet to address TB control gaps

A critical review meeting was held on July 15 in Changlang district to address key observations highlighted by the Deputy Director of Health Services (Tuberculosis) [DDHS (TB)] during a recent internal evaluation. The session, aimed at bolstering tuberculosis control efforts, was chaired by District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Bimal Ratan.

The meeting witnessed the participation of senior officials including the Medical Superintendent, District Programme Officer (NTEP), Microbiologist cum MO-TC, and key personnel from the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

The discussions revolved around evaluating the existing gaps in program implementation, especially in areas such as case notification, treatment adherence, diagnostic efficiency, and community engagement. Emphasis was laid on reviewing the recommendations made by the DDHS (TB) and formulating an action plan to address the shortcomings.

Dr. Bimal Ratan stressed the critical need for timely and accurate reporting, quality diagnostic procedures, and robust coordination among all stakeholders involved in TB elimination. “Every stakeholder must work in synergy to ensure that no TB patient is left undiagnosed or untreated. Our goal is elimination, not just control,” Dr. Ratan stated.

The review also underlined the importance of community outreach and sensitization efforts, which remain integral to early detection and sustained treatment.