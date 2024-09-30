Three young athletes from Changlang district have made a powerful statement at the State Level Powerlifting Championship 2024, held in Itanagar on September 28-29.

Enan Jomoi, Vikas Dhinnya, and Mayjong Tangha each secured gold medals in their respective categories, showcasing the emerging talent from this corner of Arunachal Pradesh.

Jomoi triumphed in the 67.5 kg sub-junior category, while Dhinnya proved unbeatable in the 56 kg junior division. Tangha rounded out the impressive performance by clinching the top spot in the 75 kg sub-junior class.

Their success at the state level has earned all three athletes the opportunity to represent the state at the upcoming National Powerlifting Championship in Hyderabad this October.

Tesam Pongte, Assmebly Speaker and local MLA for the 53 Changlang North assembly constituency, praised the athletes' achievements. He commended their hard work, determination, and dedication, emphasising how their success has brought pride to the Changlang district.