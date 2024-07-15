The Itanagar police have submitted a comprehensive chargesheet against 28 individuals involved in an interstate sex trafficking ring, which was dismantled in May this year. The chargesheet, filed within the mandated 60-day period, outlines serious offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh provided details of the case and the legal proceedings. "A strong chargesheet has been made against the arrested persons in connection with the interstate sex trafficking case that the Itanagar police had busted in May this year," said Singh.

Two additional arrests were made recently, adding to the 28 individuals already in custody. Bamang Moses, a sexual assailant from Kurung Kumey district, was apprehended on Saturday, and Niru Das, a woman from Assam working as a solicitor in the sex racket, was arrested last week. Both arrests were made under non-bailable warrants.

The charges against the accused include violations under Sections 120 B, 201, 323, 354, 354(A), 366A, 370, 370(A), 373, 376AB, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, cases have been registered under Sections 4, 6, 8, 12, 17, and 21 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 3, 4, and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

"All the arrested individuals are in judicial custody currently," Singh confirmed. "A few more accused are under our radar. We are collecting evidence against them and, accordingly, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed."