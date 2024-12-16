The off-road rally in Arunachal Pradesh wrapped up in dramatic style on its final day at the Bizari Mayhem stage. Competitors faced some of the toughest terrain yet, with spectators watching eagerly as the event reached its peak.

Ujjal Namsum led the charge into the infamous swamp, using a tractor and JCB to winch himself through the muck. His impressive effort set the stage for the intense competition that followed. Vivek Gujral also tackled the swamp, adding to the drama of the race. The swamp and trench along Bizari’s state road proved to be major challenges for all competitors.

Though Chetan Chengpa suffered a mechanical failure and did not finish the final stage, he had already built an insurmountable lead, securing the title of King of Offroading in Arunachal Pradesh 2024. His consistency over the past two days earned him the top honour.

Aditya Mein of Team MOCCA surprised everyone with a third-place finish, overcoming a breakdown on day two. His persistence and smart strategy paid off, earning him a spot on the podium.

Ujjal Namsum and Tseng Tsing Mein were jointly awarded the Best Sportsman Spirit Award for their teamwork and support of fellow competitors, exemplifying the true essence of the sport.

In the stock category, Nabam Katung made a strong comeback, surpassing Jaong Mirip Singpho for second place, while Atong Tithak of Jairampur took third. Katung's skill and perseverance stood out as he navigated the difficult course.

Nang Suhana was recognised with the Best Women Category Award, acknowledging her outstanding performance and contribution to the sport.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony featured Kento Jini, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, and other dignitaries, including rallying legend Hari Singh. Their presence highlighted the event's success and the growing popularity of off-roading in Arunachal Pradesh.