Arunachal: CHF Pasighat launches weeklong anti-ragging campaign with renewed zero tolerance policy

The College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Pasighat — winner of the Zero Ragging Campus Award for two consecutive years — inaugurated its Anti-Ragging Week today, reinforcing its strict stance against any form of ragging. The campaign will run from August 12 to 18 under the theme “Fostering Respect, Cultivating Safety, and Celebrating Unity.”

The inaugural event, held in the presence of students from first to final year, faculty members, and hostel wardens, was attended by M. Tayeng, Member of the College’s Anti-Ragging Committee and President of the Pasighat Press Club, as the Chief Guest. Also present were Prof. D.K. Pandey, In-Charge Dean, and Dr. N. Devachandra, Students’ Welfare Officer and Coordinator of the Anti-Ragging Committee.

In his address, Prof. Pandey emphasized the importance of upholding CHF’s clean record, urging students to neither engage in nor tolerate ragging on campus or in hostels. Highlighting the institution’s recognition as a zero-ragging campus among the 15 constituent colleges of the Central Agricultural University, Imphal, for the past two years, he called for continued vigilance to protect the college’s reputation.

Dr. Devachandra outlined the preventive measures in place and encouraged students to report any incidents directly to the Anti-Ragging Committee. He also announced various competitions and awareness activities during the week to educate students on the harmful psychological and social impacts of ragging, as well as the serious consequences for offenders.

Chief Guest Tayeng lauded the college’s efforts in creating a safe and respectful learning environment. He assured students of his personal commitment to address any complaints, stating, “Any student facing ragging can reach out to us directly if they feel uncomfortable reporting to wardens or authorities.”

Recalling past allegations involving inter-state student disputes, Tayeng stressed that the anti-ragging rules are clear and strictly enforced — from fines for minor first-time offences to expulsion for serious or repeated violations.

Established on March 7, 2001, CHF Pasighat is a constituent college of the Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur. Situated on the banks of the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, it attracts students from across the Northeast, including Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and beyond.