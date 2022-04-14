Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that he along with his counterpart of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma are committed to hammer out a permanent solution to all existing boundary issues.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Mopin Festival at Hime in Kangku circle of Lower Siang, the Arunachal Chief Minister assured that a permanent solution to the issue is not far away. He also acknowledges the hardship faced by the people in the foothills of the district due to the interstate boundary issue with Assam.

“With active support of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the first round of meeting to resolve the issue has already been done. The second round will be held within the next few days. This will be followed by a ground visit by all stakeholders. Both me and Sarma are committed to hammer out a permanent solution to all our existing boundary issues,” Khandu asserted.

He appealed to the people of Lower Siang district to accept the state government's decision on the demarcation of the district's administrative boundary with East Siang and its permanent headquarters at Siji, and he pledged his support for the area's development.

Lower Siang, along with Namsai, Kra Daadi, and Siang, was established in 2013, but due to a number of challenges, it was unable to expand to the same level as its contemporaries.

"It's time to call it quits. We needed to implement a long-term solution with a decision that garnered the support of all parties engaged and affected. Leaving a legacy

"All of these issues must now be focused on the district's development," he stated.

Khandu stated that he has regular contact with Lower Siang district legislators Kento Rina and Kardo Nyigyor, who represent the Nari and Likabali seats, respectively.

"We will assure the district's overall growth in consultation with both MLAs." "People in this town have had enough," he remarked.

The leaders of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC), who are only across the border in Assam, made the gesture to join the celebration, which was greatly appreciated by the Chief Minister.

"The participation of Paramananda Chayengia, chairman of the MAC, as well as representatives of key Mising organisations at the celebration demonstrates the bonhomie and brotherhood enjoyed by residents of both states living along the boundary," he stated.

"We have to have a permanent interstate boundary because of administrative requirements." "Apart from that, we've been living in peace for a long time," he explained.

Khandu lauded the Galos for retaining their culture through thick and thin, emphasising the value of traditional indigenous festivities.

He stressed that if indigenous cultures in the state are not properly preserved and passed down to the next generation, they will dwindle in the future, erasing Arunachal's particular character, he warned.

"We'll leave this world one lovely day." As a result, we must pass on our culture and traditions to the next generation so that our culture would live on even if we pass away," he explained.

Khandu praised the MAC chairman for speaking at the festival in Mising, his native dialect. He believes that being able to communicate in one's native tongue is the first and most important step in preserving culture.

"Being able to communicate in English or Hindi does not improve your social standing." "Being able to communicate in your mother tongue will elevate your social status significantly," he stated.

He stated that the state government has so far initiated the teaching of eight native languages in primary schools through the department of indigenous affairs and in partnership with important CBOs in the state. He stated that efforts are being made to introduce the remaining indigenous languages into schools.

Chief Minister Khandu urged people to take advantage of government programmes like the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, which were introduced last year to boost the rural economy.

He stated that the current budget has Rs. 200 crore – 100 crore for each plan – and urged farmers, particularly SHGs and FPOs, to take advantage of the schemes.

Agriculture minister Tage Taki, legislators Kardo Nyikyor, Gokar Basar, Kento Rina, and Laisam Simai, as well as members from Galo Welfare Society and numerous Mising groups have attended the event.