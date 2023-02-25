Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 25 assured the people of the Tali constituency of Kra Daadi district that the state government will complete the pending road works.

He said this after he travelled to Tali which is the remotest constituency that recently got connected by road.

"I assured the people of Tali constituency that government will make the long pending road and work for reverse migration of the citizens. Executing agencies and contractors faced many challenges while constructing the road towards Tali due to landslides, few bridges collapsed due to natural disasters like landslides following the heavy monsoon but at last, now the road is almost completed giving connectivity to remote Tali of Kra Daadi district," Khandu added.

The Arunachal Chief Minister further said that in 2018 he went to Tali by helicopter and acknowledged the beauty of the area.

Commenting on an indigenous festival like Nyokum, CM urged people to preserve the rich indigenous tradition and culture by celebrating these festivals, adding, ''Religion is a separate thing a secular thing and anyone can follow any religion but one has to save his identity, his indigenous traditions practices should be taken together and young generation are following this trend now".

It is worth mentioning that in the history of Arunachal, none of the CM visited remote Tali by road as there was no road communication due to its topography and altitude.

However, for the first time after 36 years of statehood, the remote Tali constituency has got proper roads with bridges.

Now, the Chief Minister is going to attend the Mega Nyokum festival celebration on February 25 at Tali along with Phurpa Tsering MLA Dirang and Chau Zingnu Namchoom MLA Namsai.

Nyokum is the main festival of Nyishis and is one of the largest tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Initially Government of India did a single tender in one package where the contractor surrendered, but later after the request of the state government, the packages were divided into 9 packages. There were also reports of corruption in land compensation which is been investigated by the SIC special investigation cell and after inquiry, many officers were also arrested, now work is in progress on Potin Pangin packages and by end of this year these roads will get completed," the CM further informed.

Speaking over the paper leakage in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission CM stated that his government is very serious about this issue and CBI is investigating the matter thoroughly.

Also read: Arunachal: Family raises doubt on APPSC Under Secretary Tumi Gangkak's mysterious death