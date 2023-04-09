Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the Tato to Mechukha 2-lane highway in Shi-Yomi district. He reached Mechukha on Friday from Aalo in West Siang district and spoke at the inaugural function of the 1st Prime Minister Youth Camp & Cycle Rally being held there.

Khandu noted that while the Aalo to Kaying road has been satisfactorily completed, the stretch between Kaying and Tato is progressing as per timeline. He, however, regretted that the portion from Tato, the district headquarters of Shi-Yomi, to Mechukha will never be completed on time at the current pace of progress. He said, "Travelling on the road, I can say that the equipment and manpower being deployed on this stretch is way below par, and at this rate, the road will not be completed on time."

Khandu said that during his overnight stay at Mechukha, he had several meetings with the district administration, senior leaders, panchayat leaders, as well as party workers of the district, who have all expressed concern over the abysmal progress of the road. He has taken up the matter with the Commander Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), which is executing the project and assured the people that the Commander himself is serious about it.

Khandu observed that the concerned contractor is at fault for the delay, saying that "the contractor who got this package sub-let the same to some other contractor, who in turn further sub-let it down the line. This is not the way to execute a project of such importance."

He called upon serious and capable contractors to come forward and bid for the works as and when tendered, adding that "we are serious about the early completion of this 40-plus km road, and from now on, I will personally monitor its progress."

Khandu stressed the Centre’s concern for the development of border areas and informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kibithu in Anjaw district on Monday and Tuesday, where he will be launching the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP). Of the 662 border villages identified for priority coverage in the first phase, 455 villages are in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister inaugurated several other projects, including the Civil Terminal Building at the Mechukha airstrip, and laid the foundation stones of four projects, including the District Secretariat at Tato. Amongst others present at the occasion were local legislator and State Assembly Speaker PD Sona, Education Minister Taba Tedir, and legislators Laisam Simai, Zignu Namchoom, Kento Jini, and Jikke Tako.