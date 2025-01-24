In response to allegations circulating on social media and certain news outlets, Arunachal Pradesh's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW), N. Tam, has issued a clarification regarding the transfer of 21 elephants from Namsai district to Gujarat. The official statement dismissed claims of illegality, emphasizing that the transfer was carried out with full compliance and proper authorization.

The statement highlighted the historical context of captive elephants in the state. Until the Supreme Court's 1996 ban on green felling, these elephants played a critical role in timber operations, including hauling logs from difficult terrain. Following the ban, their usage declined significantly, and with advancements in road infrastructure and modern machinery, the demand for their labor further reduced. Maintaining captive elephants became increasingly unsustainable for their owners, given the high upkeep costs, including a daily diet of 120-160 kg of food and recurring health challenges.

Owners of captive elephants in Namsai, where over 160 such elephants reside, sought assistance from the Radhe Krishna Temple Welfare Trust, a reputed rescue center for elephants and wildlife in Gujarat managed by the Reliance Group. After thorough vetting and approval from the High Powered Committee (HPC), constituted by the Tripura High Court and entrusted by the Supreme Court of India, 20 elephants (10 males, 8 females, 1 sub-adult, and 1 calf) were transferred to Gujarat.

The process adhered strictly to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, including obtaining necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Gujarat Forest Department and transportation permissions from the Chief Wildlife Warden of Arunachal Pradesh under the "Captive Elephants (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024." The elephants were transported in specially designed ambulances, following DNA profiling and health checks conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

Most of the elephants were aged and in poor health. At the Vantara rescue center, they will receive lifelong care, while the mahouts and elephant owners are offered new livelihood opportunities. They have also undergone training in humane, scientifically backed elephant management techniques, ensuring a compassionate future for the animals.

The CWLW noted that a dedicated team of over 200 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, facilitated the elephants' safe transport, adhering to strict welfare and transportation guidelines. All 20 elephants have safely reached their new home, where they are expected to live under expert care.